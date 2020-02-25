Class A boys basketball district pairings announced

The 2020 Class A Boys Basketball District & Subdistrict games have been announced by NSAA.

The schedule is as follows:

District A-1 at TBA

Game 1: 02/28 at 5:00 PM CT, #4 Norfolk 36.7391 (7-16) vs #5 Lincoln High 36.0000 (3-18)

Game 2: 02/29 at 6:00 PM CT, #1 Bellevue West 44.2727 (19-3) vs Winner of Game 1

Game 3: 02/29 at 3:30 PM CT, #3 North Platte 40.5000 (9-13) vs #2 Lincoln Southeast 40.5217 (13-10)

Game 4: 03/02 at 7:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

District A-2 at TBA District A-2 Bracket

Game 1: 02/28 at 6:30 PM CT, #4 Lincoln Southwest 38.1250 (9-15) vs #5 Omaha Northwest 35.9545 (4-18)

Game 2: 02/29 at 7:00 PM CT, #1 Millard North 44.0000 (20-3) vs Winner of Game 1

Game 3: 02/29 at 7:00 PM CT, #3 Columbus 40.2727 (11-11) vs #2 Kearney 40.6522 (13-10)

Game 4: 03/03 at 7:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

District A-3 at TBA District A-3 Bracket

Game 1: 02/28 at 7:00 PM CT, #4 Elkhorn South 38.2727 (7-15) vs #5 South Sioux City 35.7727 (2-20)

Game 2: 02/29 at 1:00 PM CT, #1 Omaha Central 43.7273 (19-3) vs Winner of Game 1

Game 3: 02/29 at 5:00 PM CT, #3 Gretna 39.6364 (10-12) vs #2 Lincoln North Star 41.8261 (16-7)

Game 4: 03/02 at 7:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

District A-4 at TBA District A-4 Bracket

Game 1: 02/28 at 5:30 PM CT, #4 Omaha North 38.3478 (9-14) vs #5 Omaha Bryan 35.4545 (3-19)

Game 2: 02/29 at 5:00 PM CT, #1 Omaha Westside 43.3182 (16-6) vs Winner of Game 1

Game 3: 02/29 at 5:00 PM CT, #3 Millard South 39.1364 (9-13) vs #2 Papillion-LaVista 42.0000 (15-8)

Game 4: 03/03 at 7:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

District A-5 at TBA District A-5 Bracket

Game 1: 02/28 at 6:30 PM CT, #4 Lincoln Northeast 38.5000 (9-15) vs #5 Fremont 34.5455 (2-20)

Game 2: 02/29 at 6:00 PM CT, #1 Papillion-LaVista South 43.0870 (17-6) vs Winner of Game 1

Game 3: 02/29 at : PM CT, #3 Millard West 38.9524 (8-13) vs #2 Elkhorn 42.2727 (15-7)

Game 4: 03/02 at 7:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 2 vs Winner of Game 3

District A-6 at TBA District A-6 Bracket

Game 1: 02/29 at 5:00 PM CT, #1 Creighton Preparatory School 43.0417 (17-7) vs #4 Lincoln East 38.6250 (9-15)

Game 2: 02/29 at 7:00 PM CT, #3 Bellevue East 38.8636 (9-13) vs #2 Grand Island 42.3478 (16-7)

Game 3: 03/02 at 7:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2

District A-7 at TBA District A-7 Bracket

Game 1: 02/29 at 6:00 PM CT, #1 Omaha South 42.5909 (17-5) vs #4 Omaha Benson 38.6364 (8-14)

Game 2: 02/29 at 3:00 PM CT, #3 Omaha Burke 38.8182 (10-12) vs #2 Lincoln Pius X 42.4091 (15-7)

Game 3: 03/03 at 6:00 PM CT, Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2