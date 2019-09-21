College GameDay is heading back to Lincoln

It's official: ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 28th for Nebraska's game against Ohio State. The popular college football show will be hosted live from Lincoln. The show airs weekly on Saturday mornings from 8-11 a.m. CT on ESPN and is hosted by Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso. The last time College GameDay was in Lincoln was 2007 for Nebraska's contest with USC. It is still to be determined where the show will go live from.