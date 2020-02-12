Concordia avenges loss, beats Hastings College

Concordia handed Hastings College its first loss of the season Wednesday night. The victory moved the Bulldogs into a first-place tie in the GPAC standings. The Broncos had previously occupied the top spot after being the Bulldogs earlier in the season.

Concordia point guard Grace Barry said the Bulldogs had been looking forward to Wednesday's game since early January. Barry scored 17 points and dished out 8 assists in the 53-46 win. Philly Lammers led all scorers with 19 points.

Concordia raised its record to 25-2 with three games left in the regular season. The Broncos are now 26-1.

In the men's game, Concordia defeated Hastings College,, 83-77. Brevin Sloup scored a game-high 25 points. Both teams combined to make 21-of-39 3-point shots.