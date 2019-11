Wednesday was a historic night inside Walz Arena in Seward. The Concordia women's basketball team scored 127 points, breaking the previous school single-game record.

The top-ranked Bulldogs had fifteen players crack the scoring column, including six that finished in double digits. Elsie Aslesen was the Bulldogs' top scorer at 14 points.

Concordia made 50 field goals in the historic win. The Bulldogs made 15-of-40 shots from beyond the arc.