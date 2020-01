Grace Barry and Mackenzie Helman combined for 35 points in Concordia's 91-76 win over 17th-ranked Concordia. The Bulldogs improve to 21-2 (14-1 GPAC) with the victory.

In the men's contest, Concordia held on for a 86-82 win. The victory marked the Bulldogs' 10th win over their past 11 games. Tanner Schuck scored a game-high 23 points while moving up to 9th on the school's all-time scoring list.