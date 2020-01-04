Concordia tops Dordt in Top 10 match-up

Riley Sibbel scored a career-high 26 points and Grace Barry added 16, as Concordia pulled away to defeat #6 Dordt at Walz Arena on Saturday. With the victory, the Bulldogs improve their record to 14-1.

Concordia, ranked #1 in NAIA Division-II, next plays at Hastings College on Wednesday. The Broncos are 17-0 on the season.