Cook calls season opener vs. Creighton a "celebration"

The Nebraska volleyball team opens the 2019 season against Creighton on Friday. Head coach John Cook says the game will be more of a "celebration" than a rivalry. Cook notes the amount of home-grown talent that will be participating, along with the fans' pride of both programs.

Nebraska has never lost to the Bluejays. Both teams are ranked inside the Top 25 in the AVCA Preseason Poll. The Huskers rallied to defeat Creighton in five sets in 2018.

Friday's match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. at the Devaney Center.