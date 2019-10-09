Cook keeps 'grinding' after first Big Ten loss

At the end of Wednesday's practice, John Cook played the song "Grinding All My Life" by Nipsy Hustle for his team. While the pop hit isn't in Cook's favorite genre, he believes the song has a good message. Cook says he is "grinding" through the 2019 season and he's asking his team to do the same.

Nebraska is coming off a 3-set loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. In the match, the Huskers were out-hit by the Badgers .376-.336. The setback dropped Nebraska to #5 in this week's AVCA Top 25.

Cook says its been a fun week of practice, which has been filled with challenging drills. Nebraska's captains, Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins, asked the head coach to turn up the intensity this week. Specifically, they want Cook to hold players more accountable.

Cook's response: "I can do that."

Nebraska returns to action on Friday when the Big Red hosts Michigan State at 8:00 p.m.