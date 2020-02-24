Coons honors friend on wrestling mat

Colby Coons wished Zak Palmer could've joined him at the State Wrestling Championships on Saturday. After all, Palmer was a three-time state qualifier prior to this season. But Palmer's high school wrestling career came to an unexpected end when he was diagnosed with leukemia last spring.

Coons, a senior at Twin Loup, honored Palmer by wearing his wrestling shoes this season. The blue-and-red Asiscs had the letters "ZP" written by the ankle, as a tribute to Palmer.

"He said I had to win state for him," Coons said. Coons won the 152-pound weight division in Class D.

"I think he's doing good now," Coons said of Palmer. "He's started treatment.

Palmer is a senior at North Central. He reached the state tournament in 2017, 2018, and 2019, while also helping the school to the state football semifinals in 2018..