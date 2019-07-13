LINCOLN, Neb. The Cornhusker State Games got underway this weekend and there's a Nebraska head coach competing. Pablo Morales, who's the Huskers swimming and diving coach, is throwing darts in this year's electronic darts competition.
The Opening Ceremonies for the Games is Friday, July 19th.
Cornhusker Head Coach Competes at Cornhusker State Games
By 10/11 Sports |
Posted: Sat 9:59 PM, Jul 13, 2019
