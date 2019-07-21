Cornhusker State Games schedule changes

Cornhusker State Games (Source: Nicole Griffith)
Updated: Sun 1:18 PM, Jul 21, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- Due to weather, the Cornhusker State Games schedule has changed for Sunday.

Archery – Moved Inside

Baseball – Cancelled

Golf – Cancelled

Horseshoe Pitching – Rescheduled for July 28

High Power Rifle Shooting – On hold

Skydiving – On hold

Soccer – Cancelled

Slow Pitch Softball – Cancelled

 