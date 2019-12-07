Creighton cruises past Huskers, 95-76

The Nebraska men's basketball team fell behind early to Creighton and was never able to recover as the Bluejays cruised past the Huskers, 95-76. The Huskers now have a 4-5 record.

Creighton led at halftime 48-22 as the Bluejays finished the game shooting 53 percent. Nebraska struggled in the first half and wasn't able to make a big run in the second half. Marcus Zegarowski led the way for Creighton with 30 points. Haanif Cheatham had 14 points for Nebraska.