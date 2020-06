On Saturday, former Husker quarterback and Heisman winner Eric Crouch spoke and took part in the NOT ONE MORE LIFE.March. The event was started by former Husker defensive back Kieron Williams, who is friends with Crouch.

"This movement and this cause, I think goes deeper into your soul and it will expose the person that you are and I know who I am and things are changing. Things have to change," said Crouch, who marched on Saturday.