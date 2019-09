Jonathan Curti is among the most prolific quarterbacks in Nebraska Wesleyan history. He still has one season left with the Prairiewolves.

Curti enters his senior year as the school's record-holder for single-season and single-game passing yardage. The Colorado Springs native needs 303 yards to become NWU's all-time passing leader.

Curti and the Prairiewolves open the 2019 season in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska Wesleyan hosts Westminster College at 1:00 p.m.