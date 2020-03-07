Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack suspended indefinitely

University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Saturday morning that Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack have been suspended indefinitely.

Burke has played in 29 games, including 27 starts, and averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Mack has made 28 appearances, including 25 starts, and averages 12.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The Huskers finish the regular season at Minnesota Sunday afternoon at Noon (central) on BTN.