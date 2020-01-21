Dan Keyser to be inducted into NHSACA National Coaches Hall of Fame

Tuesday the Nebraska Coaches Association, paired with the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, announced two Nebraska coaches will be inducted into the NHSACA national high school coaches hall of fame in 2020.

Sutherland football coach Dan Keyser and Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar are the two inductees from Nebraska.

Keyser and Bellar were nominated for the award by the NCA, based on their career longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage.

Keyser was previously inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 for his work as the coach at Cambridge, where he set Nebraska 11-man record with 48 consecutive victories and put together a streak of 71 straight regular season wins. Between 1989 and 2005 Keyser led the Trojans to six undefeated state football championships and two other championship games. He also led Cambridge to a state track championship as a head coach in 2005, and as an assistant coach in 1994. Keyser was named the NCA coach of the year twice during his time at Cambridge, and finished his 26-year coaching career with a record of 198-51.

The induction ceremony will be held at the NHSACA national convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in the Haymarket in Lincoln on July 22.

NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.