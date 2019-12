Darrion Daniels has accepted an invitation to the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The Nebraska defensive tackle will play in the all-star game, which is scheduled for January 18th in California. The game will be played at Rose Bowl Stadium. Head coaches for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are Marvin Lewis and Hue Jackson.

Daniels served as a captain for the Huskers in 2019. He played in 11 games, recording 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception.