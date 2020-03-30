Daniels hopeful of NFL Draft selection

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels is hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft. The Dallas, Texas native spent one season with the Huskers and is now trying to make his dreams of making an NFL team come true.

Daniels, who's back home in Texas, says that teams like his leadership.

"I know there were a few questions of my transition from Oklahoma State to Nebraska and how I adjusted and I think that's another thing, my leadership. I think that's another way I can contribute to whatever team selects me," said Daniels.

Throughout the process, my agent has told me stories of how guys going through the process, they get over and they stop enjoying the phone calls, they think it's too tedious to talk to coaches, and I'm just taking everything as an opportunity. I'm really soaking it all up, it goes really fast so I'm just trying to enjoy every single second of it."

The NFL Draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.