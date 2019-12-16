Davis transfers to Texas

Updated: Mon 7:02 PM, Dec 16, 2019

Capri Davis missed over half of Nebraska's 2019 season while on a medical leave of absence. Davis announced on Monday she will not return to the Huskers. The sophomore outside hitter is transferring to Texas with two years of eligibility remaining.

Davis appeared in nine matches in 2019 for the Huskers recording 38 kills.

 