Cancer free, Dewitt returns to Huskers practice

Javon Dewitt was diagnosed with throat cancer in Janurary 2019.

Javon Dewitt Source:Station

He was limited during spring practice but after undergoing intense treatment, he is now back on the field, cancer free.

Dewitt has been at every fall camp practice and said he is keeping up with the day-to-day demands of college football.

The second-year outside linebackers coach lost more than 100 pounds during his battle with cancer. Dewitt says he has gained some weight back and now must continue to keep up with his calorie intake.