Densberger looking for big role with Big Red

Nebraska junior Hayley Densberger is looking to carve out a role for the 2019 season. The Malcolm product is in competition for the starting libero spot with the Huskers.

"We have great liberos, we're all working really hard, we've put the work in so it's just going to be a day by day thing and we will see how it goes. Kenzie (Maloney) was a great leader when she was here and I learned a lot from her so I think that is a strong point for me," said Densberger.

Nebraska opens up the volleyball season on Friday against Creighton at 7 p.m.