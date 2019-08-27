Deontai Williams earns Blackshirt

The Husker defense is getting ready for the season opener against South Alabama and the Blackshirts are confident of their improvements. This includes junior safety Deontai Williams.

The Jacksonville Flordia native earned his Blackshirt over the off-season and now just wants to get on the field. The 6'1, 205-pound Williams showed a nose for football last season intercepting two passes and causing a pair of fumbles. In the season Williams played in all but one of the 12 games.

"I'm a free bird, I know everything, I know the system, give it all my effort and just play hard, play like I want to play, this year" Williams said. "I can play like I want to play instead of playing like a robot because I really didn't know what I was doing so this year, I'm free. I might throw the bones, I might not, cause me, I'm more silent when I play. I just keep playing and go to the next play."