Diller-Odell dominates, seeks first state championship

The Diller-Odell volleyball team is making a statement this season.

The Griffins are undefeated this season, and they've swept every opponent.

"It’s a really incredible feeling to know that all the effort that we put into the summer and the weight room all the camps that we did is s paying off," said Mackenzie Vitosh a senior middle blocker.

"They’re very resilient. They do not want to lose. Even when games get close that's when they kind of kick it in and realize we need to pick up what we're doing," said Head Coach Kandice Jurgens.

The Griffin's success isn't the only exciting element this season.

The gym they practice and play in is brand new.

"We want to live up to it's standards, and we just want to prove to everybody that it was a great addition," said Karli Heidemann a freshman outside hitter.

"It’s a great place to practice and play. It's been a great atmosphere,” said Jurgens.

Head coach Kandice Jurgens says hitting and maturity are strengths of the team.

The Griffins already won the presitgious MUDECAS Conference Championship earlier this year.

"We’re just so hungry. We know that we have the ability to do it. It's just a matter of getting over that hump and doing it," said Vitosh.

The team is hoping to hang a state championship banner for the first time.

