Doane's Egbert announces retirement

Doane University volleyball head coach Gwen Egbert has elected to retire following seven seasons with the Tigers. Egbert has served as Doane’s head volleyball coach since 2013, compiling a record of 122-102. Her win total is second-most in program history.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have coached at Doane University,” Egbert commented. “I have enjoyed the relationships that I have made with the players, coaches, and those in the athletic department. The players I’ve had the pleasure of coaching at Doane are intelligent, hard working, and have great character. Reflecting on my time here, the highlights that standout for me are playing in the NAIA National Tournament in 2016, beating then-defending national champion Hastings College in 2017, and our team trip to Puerto Rico in 2018. I’ve been truly blessed to be able to coach amazing athletes and work with people who share the same passion for volleyball that I do.”

“We thank Coach Egbert for her seven years of leading our program,” Doane Director of Athletics Matt Franzen said. “She was an excellent recruiter for the school and she was also willing to serve the students outside of athletics with her committee work. Gwen and I spent many hours over the past year working on a strategic planning committee at Doane and I am glad to have shared that work with her, which also allowed me to really get to know her on a personal level. She is known for her extensive knowledge of the game and her ability to share that with her athletes. Gwen is truly one of the best volleyball minds in the state.”

Egbert came to Doane following a successful high school coaching career where she posted 700 victories and six state titles at Papillion-LaVista and Papillion-LaVista South high schools. Earlier this fall she was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Highlighting Egbert’s Doane coaching career was the 2016 campaign in which he Tigers went 25-10 and placed fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), earning a postseason berth in the NAIA National Tournament. Doane advanced out of pool play for the first time in school history before bowing out in bracket play. Doane finished ranked No. 12 in the NAIA final poll.

During Egbert’s seven seasons, Kaitlyn Bradley and Allison Kuenle have earned NAIA All-American honors while 18 players combined to earn 28 All-GPAC honors. The Tigers have maintained a strong showing in the classroom as well during Egbert’s tenure, earning NAIA Scholar Team honors each year with 25 student-athletes receiving NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors. The 2019-20 honors for the NAIA will be announced in July 2020.

Assistant Coach Jill Dawson will serve as Director of Volleyball Operations until a replacement is hired. A national search to fill the head coaching vacancy of the Doane Volleyball program will begin immediately.