After missing the start of fall camp, junior outside linebacker JoJo Domann is back healthy for the Huskers. Domann is listed on the Nebraska depth chart and is expected to contribute significantly this year for the defense.

"It's tested me for sure but I'm better from it. Really just focused on our first game, focused on the season, try not to think about my body and just play football again," said Domann.

The Huskers open the season on Saturday against South Alabama at 11 a.m.