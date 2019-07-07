Dream Team Camp attracts top volleyball recruits

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 10:51 PM, Jul 07, 2019

Several bluechip volleyball recruits are in Lincoln this week for Nebraska's Dream Team camp. Its a 3-day camp in which players are instructed on a variety of skills. Each session is free and open to the public.

Among the campers are Kennedi Orr and Lindsay Krause. Both are highly-regarded prospects that are committed to Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.

 