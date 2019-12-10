Easley seeing playing time for Huskers

Tue 10:40 PM, Dec 10, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. Nebraska freshman Charlie Easley, a guard from Lincoln Pius X, is seeing some playing time in his early days as a Husker.

Easley has played in five games so far averaging 1.8 minutes a game. Despite the limited playing time, Easley has made both his field goal attempts this season.

Nebraska plays its Big Ten opener this Friday at Indiana.

 