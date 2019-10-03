Spartans deliver win for grieving Gingery

On an emotional night at Seacrest Field, Lincoln East defeated Lincoln North Star 48-17. Spartans head coach John Gingery led his team to its fourth win of the season, hours after attending his son's funeral. Travis Gingery died on Saturday due to failing health.

The longtime East head coach says he attended Friday's game because that's what his son would've wanted him to do. Several members of the Gingery family sat behind the Spartans bench - some of which were wearing Travis' old jerseys.

The Gingery family saw the Spartans rally behind their head coach. East raced out to an early lead and never looked back. Luke Spethman had three touchdown receptions.