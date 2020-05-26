Excitement over bowling beccoming varsity sport

Add varsity bowling to the list of winter sports in Nebraska. The NSAA approved bowling to become a varsity sport beginning next school year.

"It's a good experience no matter what, it opens a lot of doors. Any students who didn't think they could do more of a varsity sport In any case, it's a very good experience for the students," says Tyler Mathers, who's the Unified Bowling coach at Lincoln Southeast high school.

The NSAA is allowing students to participate in both unified bowling and varsity bowling, if the seasons overlap.

"A lot of students do like to work with students with students who have disabilities. That's one of the main reasons why they chose unified bowling but if it's available for both of them, I'm sure some may chose both of them as well."