Husker Drill Highlights Fall Camp Practice #11

The Nebraska football team practiced inside the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday morning. Its the Huskers' eleventh workout of Fall Camp.

During a 30-minute portion open to the media, the team participated in the "Husker drill." Its a 3-on-3 drill, where a running back attempts to weave his way through defenders with offensive linemen leading the way.

Maurice Washington, JD Spielman, Dedrick Mills and Rahmir Johnson all had successful attempts which prompted huge celebrations from the offensive players.

Several notable players were sidelined Wednesday morning, including freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Kanawai Noa and Alex Davis also did not participate.

