Farmer earns third GPAC Wrestler of the Week award

SEWARD, Neb. – Less than a month into his career as a Concordia University wrestler, Tanner Farmer has already collected three GPAC Wrestler of the Week awards. The latest weekly honor was handed out on Tuesday (Feb. 4) by the conference. As a team, the Bulldogs have garnered four GPAC Wrestler of the Week awards in 2019-20. The other honoree was Demitrius Miller.

Farmer earns the recognition after winning his third tournament title since joining the team in January. At last week’s Sioux City Dave Edmonds Open, Farmer went 5-0 while seizing the 285-pound championship. As part of his day, the Highland, Ill., native recorded two pins and defeated two opponents from NCAA Division I South Dakota State University. In the title bout, Farmer topped SDSU’s Spencer Trenary, 6-0. Farmer has also won titles at the Hastings Open and the Missouri Valley Invite.

Farmer has run his overall record to 17-0 (2-0 in duals) and is currently rated as the top heavyweight in the GPAC. He has won six times this season by pin. Farmer and his teammates won the GPAC title with a perfect 8-0 run in conference duals.

Head coach Levi Calhoun’s squad will be back in action to host Bethany College (Kan.) in a 7 p.m. CT dual on Thursday.