Final chapter of prep career left unwritten for Meyer

Superior senior Kalynn Meyer was on track to win the discus and shot put at the state track and field meet but that won't happen due to the high school spring sports season being canceled.

"I'll be looking back on this in five years saying what if I went out and did something crazy like broke the state meet record or broke the record for whatever, like what could of happened? So there will definitely be that what if," said Meyer.

Meyer set Class C state meet records last year in the discus and shot put, this after winning both events her sophomore year. The future Nebraska volleyball player also won discus her freshman year.

"It was kind of just going after my own records, improving on my technique. Just trying to make everything sound, everything just solid, just kind of going out for myself."

Meyer won't get that opportunity leaving the final chapter of her prep career left unwritten. The Superior star led the Wildcats to six state tournament appearances in basketball and volleyball. Superior won state in both sports in 2017-'18.

Despite the disappointment, Meyer says she can't wait to be a Husker.

