Fisher leads recruiting charge for Huskers

Travis Fisher grew up in Florida and played college football in his home state. Following an NFL career, Fisher returned to Florida to start his coaching career at UCF.

Now as an assistant at Nebraska, Fisher remains connected in the Sunshine State. In fact, he returned often while recruiting for the Huskers' 2020 signing class. Seven of Nebraska's 23 scholarship signees are from Florida.

Fisher is being regarded as the MVP of Nebraska's recruiting efforts.

""Every year there is a superstar on our staff in recruiting," said Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. "(Fisher) knocked it out of the park this year. That's valuable for our team to have a guy that can go out of state and bring in the talent that he brought in."

Fisher is entering his third year on Nebraska's staff. He coaches the Huskers' defensive backs.

