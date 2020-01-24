Former Husker Roby traded to Oklahoma City

Isaiah Roby adds 14 as the Mavericks cruise to a victory over the Rockets in Summer League.
By  | 
Posted:

DALLAS, Texas – Former Husker basketball player Isaiah Roby has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.

Roby was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in the 2019 draft but has yet to appear in an NBA game.

He was traded for Justin Patton and cash considerations.

 