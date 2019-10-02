Former Husker Stanley Morgan gets called to Bengals roster

The Bengals signed WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad, and placed WR John Ross on the Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday.

Morgan (6-5, 205), a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May. He spent four seasons (2015-18) at Nebraska, and left with school records for career receptions (189) and receiving yards (2747). This preseason for the Bengals, he played in two games and totaled seven receptions for 73 yards and a TD.

Ross, a third-year player, suffered a sternoclavicular injury during Monday’s game at Pittsburgh. He had played in all four games for the Bengals this season, with 16 receptions for 328 yards and three TDs.