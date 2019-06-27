Former Neb. Coach Mike Kirby introduced as New Mexico St. next head coach

Former Nebraska coach, Mike Kirby has finally pushed through to get his first head coaching job in his two plus decades of coaching at the collegiate and professional level.

Coach Kirby was introduced Thursday as the 11th head coach in program history of the New Mexico State Aggies. Kirby helped lead Nebraska to 3 regionals and the 2017 Big Ten regular season title.

Former Nebraska head coach Darin Erstad knows this a terrific hire for the Aggies.

"Mike is the ultimate baseball guy. With his experience and knowledge of the game, he couldn't be a better fit at New Mexico State. The thing that I have been impressed over the last five years working with him is that he cares more about the student-athletes as a person than the baseball side of things."

Coach Kirby has left his mark on many great players including 2018 Gold Glove 3rd baseman, Matt Chapman. Going into his 4th year in the MLB Chapman credits Kirby for his success on getting to the next level.

"He knows so much about the game of baseball and will help so many kids get to the next level just like he did for me and so many others. More importantly, he's an amazing person and knows how to treat people. He helped me through so many tough times and I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for that man. I couldn't think of a better head coach."

