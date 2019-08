Logan Foster is coming home for his senior season of college baseball. Foster is joining the Huskers after starting his career at Texas A&M. The Lincoln Southwest graduate was a regular in the Aggies line-up. He appeared in 168 games and helped Texas A&M reach the College World Series in 2017.

Due to NCAA transfer rules, Foster must sit out the 2020 season. At Nebraska, he will reunite with former Aggies assistant Will Bolt, who was hired as Nebraska's new head coach in June.