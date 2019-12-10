Four Huskers chosen to AVCA All-North Region Team

Four members of the Nebraska volleyball team were named to the AVCA All-North Region Team on Tuesday. Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik were all voted to the all-region team, and Kubik was named the North Region Freshman of the Year, adding to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award she received last week.

Stivrins collected her second career all-region honor after posting 2.60 kills per set, 1.06 blocks per set and a team-best .385 hitting percentage. The junior middle blocker has led the Huskers to a .150 opponent hitting percentage this season, which ranks seventh in the nation. A first-team All-American last year, Stivrins has also served nine aces and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection this season.

Sun earned her second career all-region honor and first at Nebraska. The junior outside hitter leads the Huskers with 3.54 kills per set with 2.40 digs per set and a team-high 24 aces. Sun posted double-digit kills in 18 of 20 Big Ten matches and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. She has nine double-doubles this season, second-most on the team.

Hames received her first all-region team selection after averaging 10.91 assists and 2.89 digs per set. One of the best defensive setters in the nation, Hames has a team-high 16 double-doubles and has served 24 aces. Her 11.37 assists per set in Big Ten play ranked third in the conference and earned her first-team All-Big Ten accolades. The sophomore has set the Huskers to a .272 hitting percentage this season.

Kubik earned Nebraska's first AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year honor since Kadie Rolfzen in 2013. She is the sixth Husker all-time to be named region freshman of the year. Kubik is averaging 2.75 kills and 2.51 digs per set in her first year as a Husker. She ranked fourth among Big Ten freshmen in kills (2.73 per set) and digs (2.52 per set) in conference play, earning her All-Big Ten Second Team and Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

The four Huskers will be eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced next Wednesday, Dec. 18.