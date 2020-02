Four Nebraska football players have been invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis and Lamar Jackson have the opportunity to perform in front of dozens of NFL scouts. All four played defense for the Huskers.

Many experts project Jackson to be a mid-to-late round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine is February 24th through March 1st in Indianapolis.