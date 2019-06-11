Friend's Edwen Baptista prepares for All-Star game

In a few day, the best of the best will be taking the field for the Sertoma 8-man All-Star Game.

Edwen Baptista scores a touchdown during his high school football career.

For some. it's their last time putting the pads on.

Friend's Edwen Baptista made the roster and will be on the east team. Baptista had a dominant high school career rushing over 2,000 yards and was also a stud on the wrestling mat.

The running back and middle linebacker is excited to lace 'em up again, but says this is his last time. He will attend the University of Nebraska- Lincoln in the fall, pursing athletic training.

"It hasn't really hit me yet. Just waiting until game day to let it all really set in that this is the last time I'll play football, so just wore out, had a lot of injuries in my career and not always 100%, so just ready to be done," Baptista said.

The All-Star game is set for Saturday at Hastings College.