Frost backs Martinez after OSU performance

Whether we are talking passing or running Adrian Martinez did not have his best game against Ohio State. Head Coach Frost says that his QB is not entirely to blame.

Martinez didn't want to talk much about the loss, and said his way of getting over the 48-7 beating was with Accounting 201 homework.

The potential dark horse for the Heisman tallied 3 interceptions with only 47 passing yards.

The sophomore showed some life in the 3rd quarter with a 54 yard run that set up a Dedrick Mills score keeping the Huskers from getting shutout.

Head Coach Frost says that his QB is not entirely to blame adding that the OL and receivers need to hit their spots, and the snaps need to be good.

“I can't believe he needs to be defended if you know football and watch that game, there's a lot of things that need to be fixed, it's just the nature of the game and the head coach and quarterback, the coach and the quarterback get all the praise and blame and I think he knows that, he fought and made some really good plays for us Saturday and will make some great plays going forward and that's just the ups and downs of the game. Adrian is going to be just fine," said Head Coach Scott Frost.

"It's no secret, it's definitely out there that I’ve been through a lot as a person and as a player, being part of this program, having great coaches, great people around me, that I can fall back on, I think the rest of us, the guys on the team feel the same way," said Soph. Quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Players and coaches call Nebraska’s next opponent, Northwestern, disciplined and sound.

Ben Stille's message going forward is quote do your job.

Kicker Barrett Pickering who's been out this season was again not in pads this morning.

