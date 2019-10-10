Frost mum on Martinez's status

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost isn't saying whether quarterback Adrian Martinez will play against Minnesota. Martinez is dealing with a knee injury suffered in the second half of the Northwestern game. Frost says Martinez will travel with the Huskers to the Twin Cities, but offered little additional insight.

Adrian Martinez (Source: KOLN)

Along with Martinez, quarterbacks Noah Vedral, Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch will make the trip to Minnesota. Vedral, who replaced Martinez against Northwestern, practiced with the first-string offense this week.

Nebraska's upcoming game against the Golden Gophers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. It'll be televised by FS1.