Frost says Nebraska, Maryland both 'desperate for a win'

Scott Frost says Saturday's game between Nebraska and Maryland is "two teams desperate for a win." The Huskers enter the match-up on a 4-game losing streak. The Terrapins have dropped five straight.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30pm (CST) with BTN televising the game.

Frost says his team has maintained a positive attitude through this season's struggles. The head coach is hopeful Wan'Dale Robinson will return at some point this season. The talented freshman all-purpose back has been limited due to injury. Frost did not specify whether Robinson's potential return would come against Maryland or Iowa in the season finale.