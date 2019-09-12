Frost sees improvement at practice

The Nebraska football team practiced for over two hours on Thursday in the Hawks Championship Center in helmets only.

Following practice, Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media to talk about the week of practice leading up to the game against NIU on Saturday.

“It was a good week of practice,” Frost said. “I love how our guys responded. They improved big time in practice on both sides of the ball. I saw attention to detail, more effort to make stuff work. It was a really good week of practice and I feel good about where we are.”

Frost explained more about the search for a place-kicker.

“We didn’t hold an open tryout for kickers,” Frost said. “We called the club soccer team to see if they had any kids who had done it before. Going into last week, we had both of our kickers with minor injuries and we didn’t know who was going to be able to kick. Isaac [Armstrong] was even banged up a little. Somebody told me that [former Husker place-kicker] Alex Henery actually came off the club soccer team, so we had some kids come and tryout for us. We’re going to give at least one of them a shot to work on it and if nothing else, give us some kickoffs in the end zone.”

Frost also commented on redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cam Jurgens.

“Cam is a stud,” Frost said. “He’s getting closer to 100% healthy. I don’t think he’s been 100% yet, but every week that goes by, he feels better. You have to remember too that he’s playing his third football game at Nebraska and didn’t play a lot late in his career in high school. I love where he’s heading. There’s just a learning curve with him and a lot of our other young guys.”

Frost also expanded on freshman wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and sophomore running back Maurice Washington.

“We need to get him (Wan’Dale Robinson) the ball,” Frost said, “You can see it clearly that good things happen when the ball is in Maurice’s hands, good things happen when the ball is in Wando’s (Wan’Dale) hands. We need to get other guys involved, but we need to create any way we can to get these two guys with the ball. If we’re not getting one of them enough touches, then we have to manufacture it and allow them to make the plays that they are capable of.

The Huskers finish preparations for Northern Illinois with a light practice on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by FS1. Saturday is also Red Cross Day at Memorial Stadium. Prior to the game, the Red Cross will be collecting donations at the gates as fans enter the stadium.