Frost wants Huskers to play fast in opener

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says he wants fans to notice a team "flying around" when the Huskers play South Alabama on Saturday. Frost says his team has practiced fast throughout fall camp. Now, the Huskers must translate that tempo and speed to game day.

Nebraska's season opener against the Jaguars is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Following Thursday's practice, Frost added that sophomore I-Back Maurice Washington's status is still undecided. Also, the Huskers hope to redshirt quarterback Luke McCaffrey, who's had an impressive preseason.