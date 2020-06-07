Future Husker receives scholarship surprise on his birthday

On Sunday, former Lincoln East track & field star Tyler Brown received a scholarship from the Lincoln Track Club, who surprised him by awarding it to him at his home in Lincoln.

"It was quite a shock seeing all those people here to congratulate me, getting my scholarship. I know it means a lot coming from them and it is quite a big deal," said Brown, a future Husker who also celebrated a birthday Sunday.

Brown's sister, Shelby, is also on the Nebraska Track & Field team. Both their parents were threw for the Huskers.

"I'm just so excited that I got to be a part of that and he gets to be a part of that also. We're all part of a bigger family," said the older sister, who will get an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 cancelling the senior season.

The Lincoln Track Club awarded six $2,500 scholarships on Sunday going from house to house to deliver the good news. Others that received the scholarship are:

Lindsey Blehm (Lincoln Southwest)

Tyler Boyle (Lincoln Southwest)

Javier Kenney (Lincoln East)

Ellyn King (Lincoln Southeast)

Abigail Schmidt (Lincoln East)