Fye provides comfort, encouragement to athletes during crisis

Ed Fye says he centers the Doane track and field program around relationships. Right now, those relationships are helping Fye's 130-member roster get through the COVID-19 crisis together. Fye says his team has maintained consistent communication during a time of confusion and frustration. Most Doane student-athletes have returned to their homes with the outdoor track and field season canceled.

"To fill that hole in your stomach, you fill it with teammates," Fye said. "You fill it with family. You fill it with your faith. And you fill it with your motivation."

Fye says his role as Doane's head coach goes beyond teaching technique and training his athletes. His goal is to be a mentor and positive influence in his athletes' lives.

"We want to help kids," Fye said. "There are kids that struggle when they are here. We do everything we possibly can to get these kids graduated and do things they never thought they could do before."

Fye is in his 36th season coaching at Doane. He's led the Tigers' track-and-field program since 2002, in which he's helped Doane win more than 40 individual or relay national championships.

Fye described his 2020 outdoor team as "special." The Tigers had two individuals, Levi Sudbeck and Kate Grint, win NAIA championships during the indoor season.

