GPAC Media Days Coverage, Preseason Poll Released

Coaches from all ten GPAC football teams gathered in Sioux City on Tuesday. Each coach outlined the upcoming season and shared his thoughts about the league. For Craig Bessler, he feels his Doane Tigers could make a nice improvement in his second year as head coach.

"We're going to be bigger and stronger than we've been for some time," Bessler said. The Tigers won three of their final four games in 2018. Doane opens the season with a rare Thursday night game, August 29th against Ottawa University in Crete.

Concordia, meanwhile, will be led by All-American Lane Napier. The junior linebacker is regarded as one of the top defensive players in the GPAC. The Bulldogs are hoping to rebound from a 3-7 campaign.

"We love our roster," Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow said. "We've put a lot of work into the off-season."

In Hastings, the Broncos must replace Tahj Willingham, who finished his career ranked second in school history in rushing yardage. "We're going to be an extremely young team," head coach Tony Harper said. "We feel like we have a lot of guys who understand what it takes to compete." Hastings College opens the season with three consecutive home games.

2019 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll:

Place Team Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 81 (9)

2. Northwestern 73 (1)

3. Dordt 62

4. Midland 58

5. Briar Cliff 46

6. Doane 41

7. Hastings 34

8. Concordia 22

9. Dakota Wesleyan 18

10. Jamestown 15