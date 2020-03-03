Giants of the GPAC: Concordia wins men's and women's hoops titles

Concordia won the GPAC Men's Basketball Tournament championship on Tuesday night. A few minutes later, Concordia women's basketball team won a GPAC title as well.

For Ben Limback's team, its the program's first conference tourney championship since 2005. The Bulldogs held on for a 68-66 win over second-seeded Dakota Wesleyan. With the victory, Concordia earns an automatic berth into the NAIA Tournament. The Bulldogs were led by Tanner Shuck's 17 points.

In the GPAC women's final, Concordia pulled away late for a 60-49 victory over Hastings College. Philly Lammers scored a game-best 21 points, while surpassing the 2,000-point plateau for her career.