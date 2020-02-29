Gillingham shines as starter, NWU wins ARC tourney title

LINCOLN, Neb. Making his first start in a Nebraska Wesleyan uniform, senior Cordell Gillingham scored a game-high 19 points as NWU won its third-straight conference tournament title. The Prairie Wolves defeated Coe College, 76-50 Saturday night at Snyder Arena to win the ARC tourney title. Nebraska Wesleyan now awaits where and when it will play in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.

 