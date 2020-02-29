LINCOLN, Neb. Making his first start in a Nebraska Wesleyan uniform, senior Cordell Gillingham scored a game-high 19 points as NWU won its third-straight conference tournament title. The Prairie Wolves defeated Coe College, 76-50 Saturday night at Snyder Arena to win the ARC tourney title. Nebraska Wesleyan now awaits where and when it will play in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
Gillingham shines as starter, NWU wins ARC tourney title
By 10/11 Sports |
Posted: Sat 11:11 PM, Feb 29, 2020